IWD2024: Covenant Insurance MD Winsome Taylor’s message to young girl Loop Jamaica

For International Women’s Day, Loop News asked women who have excelled in their respective fields to share a message to their younger selves.

With the lens of experience on their side today, the hope is that their message might serve to inspire another young girl as she navigates her way through life.

Check out the first in the series with Winsome Taylor, who was recently appointed as the managing director of Covenant Insurance Brokers. She shares a bit on her journey from a HEART/NSTA Trust trainee to where she is today.

As we work together to forge a more inclusive world for women, in keeping with the theme for International Women’s Day 2024, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, check out the message Taylor had to share.