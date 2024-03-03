15-y-o boy nabbed after gun attack on men playing dominoes Loop Jamaica

A 15-year-old boy from Ramble, Hanover, has been charged with wounding with intent a month after a gun attack on men playing dominoes at a shop in his area.

The identity of the boy has not been made public by the police.

Reports from the Lucea police are that about 8pm on January 9, a group of men were playing dominoes at a shop in Forrest district, Ramble, when two armed individuals entered the premises, opened gunfire at the group and then escaped.

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, two people who were wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

On February 29, cops, acting on information, apprehended the 15-year-old boy and charged him after a question-and-answer session with his attorney and his guardian.