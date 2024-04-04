Jada Kingdom, Yung Miami lit up SandZ Music Festival Loop Jamaica

To put a cap on the Jamaica Easter weekend festivities – particularly in Ocho Rios – organisers of the SandZ Music Festival (SandZ, for short) went out heavy!

The Smirnoff-sponsored event was transformed into a tropical paradise for Jada Kingdom and Yung Miami, who both flew in for the event at Plantation Cove.

Described as epic, the Easter weekend hot ticket event ended with a fusion of dancehall rhythms and hip-hop beats.

From Jada’s hit singles to unreleased tracks, every performance moment was filled with anticipation and euphoria, .

With Smirnoff, the fun yet iconic brand always in the mix as a sponsor, this SandZ night will be remembered as the ultimate celebration of dancehall music and unforgettable memories.