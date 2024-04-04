Jada Kingdom, Yung Miami lit up SandZ Music Festival Loop Jamaica

Jada Kingdom, Yung Miami lit up SandZ Music Festival Loop Jamaica
Jada Kingdom, Yung Miami lit up SandZ Music Festival

1 hrs ago

Jada Kingdom and Christina ‘Dancing Rebel’ Nelson take the stage at the recently held SandZ Music Festival. (Photos: Contributed)

To put a cap on the Jamaica Easter weekend festivities – particularly in Ocho Rios – organisers of the SandZ Music Festival (SandZ, for short) went out heavy!

The Smirnoff-sponsored event was transformed into a tropical paradise for Jada Kingdom and Yung Miami, who both flew in for the event at Plantation Cove.

Described as epic, the Easter weekend hot ticket event ended with a fusion of dancehall rhythms and hip-hop beats.

From Jada’s hit singles to unreleased tracks, every performance moment was filled with anticipation and euphoria, . 

With Smirnoff, the fun yet iconic brand always in the mix as a sponsor, this SandZ night will be remembered as the ultimate celebration of dancehall music and unforgettable memories.

