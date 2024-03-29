Jamaica International Cycling Classic returns with UCI certification Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica International Cycling Classic is set to return to Montego Bay in April, marking its third edition. The race has now attained official certification from cycling’s global governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

At the recent event launch held at Toyota Jamaica Limited in Kingston, Carlton Simmonds, the race director and coach of Simmonds High Velocity Cycling Club, expressed his delight. He stated, “I am pleased to announce that our race has secured this significant certification, thanks to the dedication of our organising team, sponsors, broadcast partner (SportsMax), national and regional federations, and of course, the cyclists. This endorsement means that this year’s winners will earn crucial qualifying points for competitions such as the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, and Commonwealth Games.”

Similar races with UCI certification status include the Vuelta de Colombia and Tour de Normandie. Simmonds anticipates that this certification will attract more international teams and elevate the quality of cyclists participating, bolstering Jamaica’s standing in regional and global cycling circles.

The number of cyclists participating in 2024 has nearly doubled, reaching over 80 compared to 2023. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of teams. Among the international teams are representatives from Colombia, the Cayman Islands, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, the USA, and Ecuador. These teams will compete against Jamaica’s top cyclists, according to Simmonds.

The 2024 competition will be a three-day event with a total prize money of more than US$10,000.

The course route will take cyclists across the stunning coastal vista of Montego Bay and the parish of St James and will include six King of the Mountain speed climbs. The full route can be found on the event website (www.jamaicaicc.com).

SportsMax will also return as the broadcast partner for the event, showcasing live coverage across their platforms – on TV, the SportsMax app, social media and live on YouTube – which can be viewed locally and overseas. Each day’s race commences at 8:00am.