JLP MP Robert Chin ‘summoned’ by IC; says he will be there on Monday Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Southern, the governing Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Robert Chin, has said he will be attending the office of the Integrity Commission (IC) in St Andrew on Monday to seek to resolve a matter concerning information that the commission requires from him.

Chin’s response came after the IC published a notice in local newspapers on Sunday advising him to report to its office by Wednesday, March 27.

In the notice, the commission said it had made several attempts to contact Chin, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

No indication was given of what Chin was being sought for.

In a subsequent media release, Chin said he had learnt of the IC’s notice, and would be visiting its office on Monday.

He said he is aware that some financial information relative to companies in which he is a director, are being awaited by the commission.

Chin, in his statement on Sunday, said in part:

“I have been in touch with the Integrity Commission over the last few months in relation to requested financial statements for companies of which I am a director.

“These have not yet been completed by the companies’ accountants and, as a result, are still outstanding.

“I apologise for not providing an update to the commission sooner.

“I will be attending the office of the Integrity Commission on Monday, March 25, 2024, to have the matter resolved.”