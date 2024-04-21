St James police name man wanted for murder and more Loop Jamaica

St James police name man wanted for murder and more
Javaughn Cooke

The St James police have named Javaughn Cooke, otherwise called ‘Jahmie’ or ‘Jah Jah’, of Lower Hill, St James, as being wanted for murder and wounding with intent.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that on Thursday, March 7 at about 3:30 pm, a woman and other family members were at home when armed men entered the yard and opened gunfire at them through a bedroom window.

When the shooting subsided, two woman were found with gunshot wounds, and were transported to hospital, where one was pronounced and the other was admitted in serious condition.

The Montego Bay CIB is urging Cooke to turn himself into the police immediately.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigations, to contact them at 876-979-8452, the Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 811, or the nearest police station.

