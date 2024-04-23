JPL: Deadlock at Sabina Park in quarter-final matches Loop Jamaica

The Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) quarterfinal matches at Sabina Park on Monday ended in draws, with Waterhouse and Tivoli Gardens as well as Arnett Gardens and Portmore all finishing level at 1-1.

In the first match, Javane Bryan secured a 44th-minute lead for Waterhouse with a penalty kick after being fouled by Richard Nathan. Bryan notched his 15th goal of the season with the conversion. However, Lennox Russell levelled for Tivoli Gardens in the 74th minute, capitalising on Roderico Wellington’s free kick that struck the upright, giving Russell an opportunity to tap it in.

Despite opportunities for both teams to clinch victory, they will head into the second leg on even terms.

In the featured match, Portmore United made an energetic start and came close to scoring in the ninth minute when Alex Marshall’s shot hit the crossbar. Their persistence paid off as Demar Rose’s 41st-minute shot deflected off Philando Wing for an own goal, giving Portmore the lead. Arnett Gardens, fuelled by enthusiastic supporters, fought back and found an equaliser in the 82nd minute through Fabian Reid, who tapped in Wing’s well-placed cross.

Arnett Gardens may feel they missed out on more opportunities, leaving them somewhat disappointed. The return legs are scheduled for next week at Sabina Park, with two spots in the semifinals at stake.

The winner of the Tivoli Gardens-Waterhouse matchup will face Cavalier in one of the the semifinals, while the victor of the Arnett Gardens-Portmore United clash will take on reigning champions Mount Pleasant FA.