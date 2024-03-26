JPL: Humble Lion roar with dominant victory; Tivoli clinch tight win Loop Jamaica

Tivoli Gardens and Humble Lion concluded matchday 24 of the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) with victories on Monday at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Humble Lion defeated Lime Hall Academy 6-0, while Tivoli edged Harbour View 1-0 in the second game.

Anthony Nelson scored the lone goal as Tivoli Gardens consolidated their second-place position with 48 points. Harbour View, which were losing their 12th match, slipped a spot to 12th on 22 points in what is a very disappointing season for the 2022 champions, sitting just above the two relegated teams.

In the opening match, Cleo Clarke scored a hat trick in the 28th, 43rd, and 45th minutes for Humble Lion, with Andre Clennon (65th minute), Tajay McCarthy (84th minute), and Chandol Anderson (89th minute) adding to the scoreline.

Humble Lion moved up to 10th place with 25 points, while Lime Hall remained at the bottom with seven points.

On Sunday, leaders Mount Pleasant Football Academy defeated Arnett Gardens 2-0 at Drax Hall in St Ann. Daniel Green (9th minute) and Oquassa Chong (90+4 minute) secured Mount Pleasant’s 16th win of the season, maintaining their five-point lead at the top with 53 points. Arnett Gardens slipped to fifth place with 45 points after their fifth loss.

In another match at Drax Hall, Vere United beat Portmore United 1-0 with a late goal from Dean Andre Thomas in the 90+1 minute. Vere United remained in ninth place with 26 points, while Portmore United dropped to fourth with 45 points.

At Catherine Hall, Montego Bay United secured a crucial 2-1 win over Molynes United, with goals from Johann Weatherly (26th minute) and Jean Claudio Rios Ferreira (69th minute). Montego Bay joined Waterhouse on 37 points in the race for the final playoff spot with two games remaining. Jason Wright scored for Molynes United in the 12th minute as they slipped to 11th place with 23 points.

Cavalier, the 2021 champion, defeated Treasure Beach 5-0 at STETHS, moving up to third place with 48 points. Ronaldo Barrett (12th minute), Kyle Ming (15th minute), Jalmaro Calvin (38th minute), Jeovanni Laing (59th minute), and Shaquille Stein (80th minute) scored for Cavalier.

Waterhouse secured a 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden in a key playoff battle at Drewsland, maintaining the sixth spot with 37 points. Javane Bryan scored the decisive goal in the 45th minute as Dunbeholden remained in eighth place with 34 points, in contention for the sixth position.

MATCHDAY 24 RESULTS

SUNDAYPortmore United 0 Vere 1Mount Pleasant FA 2 Arnett Gardens 0Montego Bay United 2 Molynes United 1Waterhouse 1 Dunbeholden 0Treasure Beach 0 Cavalier 5

MONDAYHumble Lion 6 Lime Hall Academy 0Tivoli Gardens 1 Harbour View 0