Landscaper cops Staff of the Year Award at Riu Palace Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Landscaper cops Staff of the Year Award at Riu Palace Montego Bay
Loop News
8 hrs ago

Landscaper Dalton Tyrrell collecting the coveted Employee of the Year Award from General Manager Inés González Otero at the recent Riu Palace Montego Bay staff awards at the property.

Landscaper Dalton Tyrell walked away with the coveted Employee of the Year Award at the Riu Palace staff awards ceremony at the Montego Bay, St James property recently.

Sedella Patterson from the Housekeeping Department was named Supervisor of the Year, while Delroy Clarke from the Maintenance Department claimed the Manager of the Year prize.

They were among over 50 employees who were awarded at a glitzy ceremony at their workplace. This included roughly 30 workers who were recognised for their over 10 years of service.

The awardees walked away with weekend for two stays at Riu resorts, cash and other prizes.

An ecstatic Tyrell, who has been employed in the Grounds Department at the Spanish-owned resort for over a decade, said based on his work ethics, he was confident that he would be rewarded.

“I had that feeling. I saw myself working hard. Even the other day this guy was sent home for four days and I was the only one working (in an area) for the four days. And even though my day off was the Friday, I am so dedicated to the work that I don’t feel no way, I just come to work and filled the spot and made the work go on same way. So people see me doing the job. Yeah mon, they see that I deserve it,” he said.

