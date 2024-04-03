10 Jamaican musical artistes to lead your #WellnessWednesday Loop Jamaica

In a video shared across multiple social media platforms, comedian Juliet ‘Julie Mango’ Bodley waxed poetic about her favourite song of all time.

She spoke freely about Rita Marley’s Good Girl Culture which has inspired Bodley, her craft, and her personality in many ways.

The track, released in 1984 is an upbeat ladies’ anthem, that has also inspired today’s #WellnessWednesday post.

Our list of motivational tracks by Jamaican female artists was created with empowerment, and positive vibes to motivate readers.

Here’s Loop News’ playlist of 10 Jamaican female artists and some timeless, uplifting music they’ve shared with us.

Queen Ifrica – Lioness on the Rise

Jah9 – New Name

Tanya Stephens – These Streets

Alaine – You Are Me

Etana – I Rise

Marcia Griffiths – Electric Boogie (The Electric Slide)

Ce’Cile – Rise Up

Althea & Donna – Uptown Top Ranking

Judy Mowatt – Black Woman

Lady Saw (now known as Marion Hall) – Give Me A Reason