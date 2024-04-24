Loop Lens: ‘Rick’s’ half-a-century celebrations! Loop Jamaica

Over the weekend, down in the west, Negril, to be exact, Red Stripe brought the flavour and vibes to ring in 50 years of Rick’s Café.

Visitors, locals, and specially invited guests had an earshot to much of the happenings for the evening that included a special guest performance by the King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man.

And, for the silver milestone, the directors of Rick’s Café partnered with Pepsi and Red Stripe to show patrons the secret to entertainment success since they first opened their doors in 1974.

Loop Lens takes you to the edge.