Loop Lens: ‘Rick’s’ half-a-century celebrations! Loop Jamaica

Loop Lens: 'Rick's' half-a-century celebrations!
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
WalkGood LA x ON launch hot Jamrock-inspired merch

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat otaheite apple

Holness praises Valrie Curtis but no apology or withdrawal of letter

NBA: Timberwolves take 2-0 lead on Suns

Higgler nabbed months after attempted armed robbery in St Andrew

More JUTC buses hit the road in Portmore

Did you know Elephants are ‘terrified’ of bees?

PNP’s Dwayne Vaz referred for prosecution by Integrity Commission

Matthews’ 141 powers West Indies to ODI series sweep against Pakistan

7 hrs ago

Patrons were fully immersed in the live performance by Beenie Man. (Photos: Contributed)

Over the weekend, down in the west, Negril, to be exact, Red Stripe brought the flavour and vibes to ring in 50 years of Rick’s Café.

Visitors, locals, and specially invited guests had an earshot to much of the happenings for the evening that included a special guest performance by the King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man.

And, for the silver milestone, the directors of Rick’s Café partnered with Pepsi and Red Stripe to show patrons the secret to entertainment success since they first opened their doors in 1974.

Loop Lens takes you to the edge.

