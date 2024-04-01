Man charged with brandishing gun in yard where he and complainant live Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Hanover Police Division have charged 24-year-old Tevin Cooper, otherwise called ‘Tev’, of Ginger Hill, Kingsvale in the parish, with assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred in Kingsvale district in the parish on Friday, March 29.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, a man was at home disposing of garbage when Cooper, who lives in the same yard, approached him and allegedly pointed a gun at him.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Cooper was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

