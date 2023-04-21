Home
Local News
Man close to retirement age ‘held with illegal gun in St Catherine’ Loop Jamaica

Man close to retirement age ‘held with illegal gun in St Catherine’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man close to retirement age slapped with gun charge

Trini artiste Bunji Garlin defends popularity of Soca in Jamaica

Hotspots in focus as ZOSOs extended another 60-days

19-y-o warned twice to avoid Denham Town before shooting death

Starbucks Mall Plaza first to be certified under greener store frame

NBA: Warriors beat Kings 114-97 to cut series deficit to 2-1

12 left homeless following fire in Text Lane

What’s love got to do with money?

13-y-o boy mobbed, beaten, robbed of cell phone in downtown Kingston

Dani Alves’ lawyers file another appeal for bail

Friday Apr 21

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Fifty-three-year-old Jephta Blair, a driver of Wellington Drive, Mickleton Meadows, Linstead, St Catherine, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition by the Linstead police in relation to an incident in his community.

Reports are that at about 4:40 pm, on Sunday, April 14, lawmen were on operation in the area when Blair’s premises was searched.

During the search, a Toyota Noah belonging to him was also searched and a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was found in a pouch between the front seats of the vehicle.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

An investigation was launched and Blair was charged on Wednesday, April 19 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

Jamaica News

Man close to retirement age slapped with gun charge

Carnival

Trini artiste Bunji Garlin defends popularity of Soca in Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

13-y-o boy mobbed, beaten, robbed of cell phone in downtown Kingston

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged after he reportedly robbed a 13-year-old student along Hanover Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, April 19.
Reports are that the juvenile appr

Jamaica News

6 men caught on security camera breaking into Manchester shop

See also

Six men were arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident in Christiana, Manchester after they were reportedly captured by a security camera committing the act.
Those c

Sport

From field events to fencing: Alphanso Cunningham aims for Paris 2024

The world’s best wheelchair fencers have gathered in N?mes, France for the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, taking place from April 20-23. Am

Jamaica News

Doctor rejects claim SSL fraud accused had seizures, stroke in custody

A male doctor assigned to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is denying assertions that former wealth advisor at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), Jean-Ann Panton, suffered a stroke and

Jamaica News

19-y-o warned twice to avoid Denham Town before shooting death

Senior cop says he was a ‘known gang member’ facing gun-related charge

Sport

Parchment receives financial boost from IGL for 2023 athletics season

IGL Limited has announced its commitment to supporting Jamaica’s athletes with financial assistance to hurdler Hansle Parchment as he prepares for the 2023 athletics competition season.
Parchment,

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols