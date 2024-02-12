Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged Loop Jamaica

Twelve years after he was charged with fatally stabbing a St Mary man to death inside the Ocho Rios Market in St Ann, a man was on Thursday convicted of the crime in the St Ann Circuit Court.

The convict, Peter Wilson, was found guilty of murdering the man who was only identified by his alias ‘Jackie’.

A seven-member jury deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before handing down the guilty verdict.

Wilson is to be sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins this week. He was remanded in custody until the sentencing date.

A social enquiry report and an antecedent report have been ordered for the convict ahead of sentencing.

Reports are that sometime after 11pm on January 9, 2012, Wilson and ‘Jackie’ got into a heated argument inside the market.

A witness testified that he saw Wilson chasing Jackie inside the market, with the latter falling to the ground and being stabbed repeatedly by Wilson.

Jackie, said the witness, ran, but later collapsed to the ground.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson was subsequently arrested and charged.

He was on bail for several years, but was taken back into custody throughout the duration of the trial.