Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

US immigration, biometric checks and change of address

Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship?

Danielle Williams, Shashalee Forbes top Jamaicans at Millrose Games

Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees

Supa Buss Production aims to promote clean art forms

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

Nigeria mourns after helicopter crash kills bank CEO, his wife, son

Monday Feb 12

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twelve years after he was charged with fatally stabbing a St Mary man to death inside the Ocho Rios Market in St Ann, a man was on Thursday convicted of the crime in the St Ann Circuit Court.

The convict, Peter Wilson, was found guilty of murdering the man who was only identified by his alias ‘Jackie’.

A seven-member jury deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before handing down the guilty verdict.

Wilson is to be sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins this week. He was remanded in custody until the sentencing date.

A social enquiry report and an antecedent report have been ordered for the convict ahead of sentencing.

Reports are that sometime after 11pm on January 9, 2012, Wilson and ‘Jackie’ got into a heated argument inside the market.

A witness testified that he saw Wilson chasing Jackie inside the market, with the latter falling to the ground and being stabbed repeatedly by Wilson.

Jackie, said the witness, ran, but later collapsed to the ground.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson was subsequently arrested and charged.

He was on bail for several years, but was taken back into custody throughout the duration of the trial.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

Jamaica News

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Jamaica News

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

More From

Jamaica News

Holness rubbishes PNP’s ‘Time Come’ election slogan

Says JLP has record of achievements; country on ‘good path’ from poverty to prosperity 

Business

See also

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

The construction of a 300,000-square-foot commercial space is now underway in the Greater Bernard Lodge Area of St Catherine, which developers say is poised to be an interactive hub where life thrives

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Pushback from Jamaica, NY official re US travel advisory

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the general pushback by various officials, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and surprisingly, a high-ranking New York Polic

Jamaica News

Man who fled custody to attend mom’s funeral gets 3-month sentence

A 50-year-old man who reportedly fled police custody to attend his mother’s funeral, was sentenced to three months in prison for escaping. 
Horace Clarke of McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Ca

Jamaica News

PM promises version 2.0 of $1.5-m income tax threshold for Jamaicans

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party on Saturday, has promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold is coming, and he has d

Business

NCB profits rebound, Almeida confirmed as CEO

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) achieved a profit of nearly $6 billion during the October to December 2023 quarter, which is a substantial improvement over the same quarter in 2022. This profit marks a si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols