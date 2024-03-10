Man who demanded sex from woman at gunpoint, found guilty Loop Jamaica

Man who demanded sex from woman at gunpoint, found guilty Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

A St Elizabeth farmer who pulled a firearm and demanded sexual favours from a woman two years ago, has been convicted of the relative offences following his trial in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court, which ended last week. 

Kevon Lewis, alias ‘Cruz’, a 31-year-old farmer of Slipe district in the parish, was found guilty of illegal possession of firearm and also assault. 

Presiding trial Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, handed down the verdict on Tuesday. 

A social enquiry report and an antecedent report have been ordered ahead of Lewis’ sentencing on March 14, and he was remanded in custody until then.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm on February 25, 2022, Lewis was asked by the then 36-year-old complainant to transport her to a round robin entertainment event in the parish.

While on their way to the event, Lewis allegedly pulled a firearm and demanded sexual favours from the woman. 

She resisted his desires.

Seemingly infuriated by the response, Lewis discharged a round from the firearm and then proceeded to transport the woman to the event.

A report was subsequently filed at the Black River Police Station, and a probe launched.

Lewis was later handed over to the police by his mother. 

He was then questioned, after which charges were laid against him in the matter.

