Businessman ‘Beachy Stout’ found guilty of second wife’s murder Loop Jamaica

Popular Portland businessman Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald and his co-accused, Oscar Barnes, have both been convicted of the 2020 murder of McDonald’s second wife, Tonia.

A seven-member jury, consisting of three women and four men, handed down the guilty verdicts in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

McDonald and Barnes have also been found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

The respective defence teams representing the men have indicated that they will be taking steps to appeal the convictions following the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing has been set for May 16, 2024.

Tonia’s partially burnt body, with the throat slashed and with several stab wounds, was found in Sherwood Forest, Portland near her torched vehicle on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A man described as a contract killer, Denvalyn ‘Bubbla’ Minott, is currently serving a near 20-year prison sentence for his role in the murder.

He testified that McDonald hired him to kill his wife for an agreed sum of $3 million. He claimed he subsequently found himself unable to carry out the killing, and subcontracted the job to Barnes.

The trial lasted for six months, having started in September 2023.

McDonald is also to be tried for the separate murder of his first wife.