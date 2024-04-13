Man’s body found with bullet wound, one eye missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

The body of an unidentified man was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound near Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday.

Reports are that about 11:40 am, residents stumbled upon the body across from a tyre shop in Tawes Meadows, and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found the body lying lifeless on the back with the left eye missing and what appeared to be a bullet wound to the head.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.

No motive has yet been established behind the killing.