Stanley Motta stock ends Monday Trading at $6.12 Loop Jamaica

Stanely Motta led gains on Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) but many gainers are still in recovery mode.

Stanley gained 14 per cent to close at $6.12. Even after factoring the gain, for April the stock declined 11.5 per cent. It was followed by KLE Group up 10 per cent to $2.17 but still down seven per cent for the month of April. Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances gained 8.0 per cent to $1.70 and for April gained seven per cent. Lumber Depot up 7.0 per cent to $2.69 and for April declined $3.5 per cent.

The top decliners were Paramount Trading down 13 per cent to $1.27, QWI Investments down 11 per cent to $0.66, Stationery and Office Supplies down 6.5 per cent to $1.60 and Jamaica Stock Exchange down 5.0 per cent to $10.90.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,106.59 points ( 0.33 per cent) to close at 333,692.67 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,721,742 valued at $98,860,734.00.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 975.37 points ( 0.31 per cent) to close at 320,426.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,649,755 valued at $80,716,595.46.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 24.62 points ( 0.65 per cent) to close at 3,805.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,071,987 valued at $18,144,138.54.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.27 points ( 0.11 per cent) to close at 237.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 113,936 valued at $36,354.94.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 113 stocks of which 48 advanced, 46 declined and 19 traded firm.

Wigton Windfarm, Transjamaican Highway and Stationery and Office Supplies were the volume leaders.