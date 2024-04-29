The Recoup ‘riddim’ ignites Uptown Mondays Loop Jamaica

In the heart of Kingston’s Uptown Mondays, a fiery revolution unfolded as music enthusiasts converged to witness the blazing launch of The Recoup ‘riddim’.

With anticipation crackling in the air and the glow of torches lighting up the sky, the event heralded a triumphant fusion of tradition and innovation in Jamaica’s music scene.

Drawing a crowd from far and wide, the pulsating rhythms filled the venue as producer Kemar McGregor took centre-stage, exuding pride and excitement.

“Tonight is a celebration of our cultural heritage and a testament to the resilience of Jamaican music,” McGregor declared. “The Recoup ‘riddim’ is not just a compilation; it’s a tribute to our roots and a bridge to the future.”

With a constellation of reggae and dancehall luminaries and hit makers like Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Tifa, Singer J and Zed Regal in attendance, the night erupted into a whirlwind of sound and rhythm. The crowd erupted into a frenzy as The Recoup riddim was unveiled, with patrons dancing up a storm to hits like Tifa’s ‘Say Yes’, Beenie Man’s ‘Vibration’ featuring Denyque, Buju Banton’s ‘Slogan’, and Elephant Man’s ‘Nuh Shaky’.

Under the canopy of stars and the pulsating beats, the excitement was palpable.

“Tonight’s launch is very exciting. The people are enjoying the vibes. I put down $500,000 credit at the bar and the people are just enjoying the music, enjoying Magnum Tonic Wine, and they are excited about the return of authentic dancehall music with The Recoup riddim,” McGregor stated.

Reflecting on the significance of the project, McGregor shared, “The Recoup ‘Riddim’ embodies the essence of our rich musical heritage while embracing the spirit of innovation. It’s about preserving tradition while pushing boundaries, and tonight, we’ve witnessed the magic that happens when these worlds collide.”

As the bass reverberated through the venue, attendees were awash with excitement.

“A it dis fi the summer. Kemar find it again,” a patron said.

“This project is a game-changer. I love the energy. Mi love the vibes at the venue,” UK artiste Zed Regal stated as his ‘Top Class’ song was played.

For Tifa, “The Recoup riddim is about the return of dancehall, and where else could we have the launch but Uptown Mondays that embodies dancehall.”

“Dancehall music is always greatly received by fans all around the world. When you go to the casinos, bars, the malls, and travel on the train and aeroplanes in America and around the world, all you hear is authentic ‘90s dancehall music. Dancehall music is alive and well. When you go on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and all these social media platforms, ‘90s dancehall music is what they play when showcasing Jamaica’s cuisine and our beautiful island. This is just the beginning. Expect even greater things, McGregor shared.