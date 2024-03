The body of a man was found with chop wounds on a farm in Coley district in Claremont, St Ann on Tuesday.

The deceased is 54-year-old Tyrone Brown, alias ‘Paul’, of Coley district.

Reports are that at about 6:30 am, residents stumbled upon Brown’s body and alerted the police.

On their arrival, the police found the body with what appeared to be chop wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination.

The St Ann police are probing the development.