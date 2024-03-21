Marcinho Rose and Abigail Campbell strike gold in 400m at Champs Loop Jamaica

Kingston College’s Marcinho Rose emerged as a standout performer, breaking the 46-second barrier for the first time to secure the Boys’ Class One 400m gold medal on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships at the National Stadium on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old, taking the lead at the 150m mark, sprinted to victory in an impressive 45.93 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 46.36 seconds set during the Carifta Trials on March 2.

Amal Glasgow from St Vincent and the Grenadines closed out a one-two finish for KC but had to fend off a strong challenge from Omary Robinson of Jamaica College (JC). Glasgow finished with a time of 46.85, just below his personal best of 46.23, while Robinson clocked 46.92, marking a new personal best and securing third place.

Hydel’s Abigail Campbell celebrates her win in the Girls’ Class One 400m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

In the Girls’ Class One 400m final, Abigail Campbell of Hydel High also delivered a stellar performance, crossing the finish line in a personal-best time of 52.27 seconds to secure the gold medal.

Campbell’s impressive run marked her second time dipping below 53 seconds, improving on her previous best of 52.84 achieved during the Carifta Trials on March 2. Tony-Ann Beckford of Edwin Allen claimed second place with a time of 53.22, followed by her teammate Shanque Williams in third with a time of 54.48.

Western Champs winner Shanoya Douglas from Muschett High delivered as expected, claiming the Girls’ Class Two 400m title by pulling away from the competition and winning comfortably in 53.03 seconds. Kellyann Carr of Edwin Allen secured second place with a time of 53.58, followed by Natassia Fletcher in third with a time of 53.98. Last year’s champion, Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel High, finished fourth in 55.24.

Sashana Johnson of Hydel High reeled in Kevina Bourne of Port Antonio High to secure an impressive victory in the Girls’ Class Three 400m. She achieved this victory in a personal-best time of 54.59. Tracey-Ann Evans of Holmwood Technical produced a strong stretch run to secure second place in 55.28, while a visibly fatigued Bourne, the number two ranked in the class, faded into third place, crossing the line in 56.78.

Meanwhile, Demaco Bennett clinched the second gold medal for Excelsior at the five-day championships with an impressive victory in the Boys’ Class Two 400m.

Bennett dipped below the 47-second barrier for the first time, taking victory in a lifetime best of 46.91, surpassing his previous best of 47.43 set last year.

The heavily favoured Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar claimed second place with a time of 47.39, while Jabari Matherson of William Knibb finished third in 47.40.

Rushaine Richards of St Jago High broke the 50-second barrier for the first time to secure the Class Three gold medal with a lifetime best of 49.54, surpassing his previous mark of 50.24 recorded on February 20 at GC Foster College. JC’s Oneil Lawrence finished second in 50.11, earning the silver medal, while his teammate Kyle Thompson took the bronze in 51.07.