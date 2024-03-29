Marvin Jackson is Jamalco’s new managing director Loop Jamaica

Jamalco has announced the appointment of Marvin Jackson as its new managing director. His appointment became effective on March 26, 2024.

The announcement was made by Century’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Gunnar Guðlaugsson.

Jackson is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in the bauxite alumina industry. He has served in various key leadership positions at West Indies Alumina Company (UC Rusal WINDALCO) and UC Rusal Alpart in Jamaica.

His tenure as a general manager at Norsk Hydro Brazil and Vice President and General Manager of Operations at First Bauxite LLC and Subsidiary Guyana Industrial Minerals (GINMIN) underscores his exceptional leadership skills and industry knowledge.

During his career, Jackson has honed expertise in managing both low-pressure and high-pressure alumina refineries and bauxite mines which should prove beneficial to Jamalco. His career trajectory and wealth of expertise make him a valuable addition to Jamalco’s leadership team.

He succeeds Austin Mooney who demitted office earlier this month.