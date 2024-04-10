Cop accused of getting jailed Leoda Bradshaw pregnant, removed Loop Jamaica

Despite an allegation that Leoda Bradshaw, the accused in the murder of a 10-month-old baby girl and the child’s mother, has been impregnated by a police officer while in custody, Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake says investigations have so far revealed that this is not true.

He was responding to a question during his first official quarterly press briefing as head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The newly appointed police commissioner also disclosed that the policeman at the centre of the probe has been “removed” from the St Catherine station.

Bradshaw, who is charged as the person behind the kidnapping and murder of Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell’s daughter, Sarayah, and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, has been in police custody since October last year.

“We heard the allegation and immediately commissioned an investigation around it,” Blake said on Tuesday.

“We also removed the officer so accused, from the station, but our investigation up to this point has not shown any truth to the allegation,” he said.

The commissioner added: “So far, the allegations seem to be false.”

Bradshaw, a US Navy petty officer who described herself as Paulwell’s wife, also shares a daughter with the politician.

Little Sarayah and her mother were kidnapped from their Gilmour Drive, St Andrew home by individuals on September 9 last year, then taken to Stony Hill, also in St Andrew, before being driven to East Kingston, where they were shot and killed and their bodies burnt.

Bradshaw is the alleged mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot. The murder contract was reportedly for $500,000, and Bradshaw allegedly made a down payment of $100,000.