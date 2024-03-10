Men shot dead minutes apart in Westmoreland community Loop Jamaica

Men shot dead minutes apart in Westmoreland community
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division are probing shooting deaths of two men who were killed 15 minutes apart in their Grange Hill community on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 49-year-old carpenter Anthony Smith and 37-year-old bike taxi operator Ricardo Green, both of Geneva district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland addresses.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 8pm, Green was driving his Suzuki Access motorcycle along the road when several explosions were heard.

Green subsequently lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The police were alerted, and upon their arrival, Green was seen lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) also reported that about 8:15pm, Smith was sitting on his Cobra motorcycle in front of a shop on Rory Street in Grange Hill, when explosions were heard. 

The police were alerted, and on their arrival, Smith was seen lying beside his motorcycle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. 

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen are appealing to residents with information that can assist with the investigations to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at 876- 955-2758, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.  

