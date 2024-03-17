Michael Ricketts re-elected as JFF president Loop Jamaica

Michael Ricketts re-elected as JFF president
JFF president Michael Ricketts. (PHOTO: File).

Michael Ricketts has been re-elected as president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) following elections held at the Royalton Resort in Negril on Sunday.

Ricketts secured victory over challenger  Raymond Anderson with a vote count of 39-17.

Having held the presidency since 2017, Ricketts will now embark on a second full term, navigating through previous controversies primarily centered around issues between Jamaica’s senior Reggae Girlz team, including disputes over alleged unpaid fees and perceived disrespect.

Ricketts’s team includes St Catherine FA president Elaine Walker-Brown, St James FA president Gregory Daley, Portland FA president Raymond Grant, and Manchester FA president Barry Watson. Additionally, JFF vice-president Bruce Gaynor and JFF technical committee chairman Rudolph Speid are also part of the  slate as ordinary directors.

“I was torn down. They knelt in my neck. I was treated like an outcast,” said Ricketts following the announcement of the results.  “I was disrespected but my work has been vindicated today.”

