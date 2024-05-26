Minister Marion Hall Says ‘I Am Married To Jesus’ But Use A Vibrator

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, latest church confession is both stunning and amusing. She revealed to her churchgoers that she is not perfect and revealed one of her vices before she became a Christian.

The former Dancehall Queen is continuing to grow in her faith, continuing her weekly church services, where she ministers to fans and followers. Her physical church space at the Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is ready for churchgoers to attend as she livestream Sunday’s event, which included an interesting confession.

During the service, Hall revealed that she, in the past, grappled with having a vibration addiction. The gory details of the confession have since gone viral.

“I was married and now divorced, but I am still married to Jesus,” Hall begins. “There was a time people of God, when I bought a little vibrator and the vibrator was so good I keep going to the drawer to get it. I told you about that already, so I have nothing in, but I take it and throw it in the garbage. When I first bought it, I said God, this is not a man, so I don’t have to ask forgiveness for this, Lord God. This was just a little vibrator, but the vibrator started to act like any man.”

She continued, “Me did get so nice, man, the vibrator make you get on bad inna bed, when the vibrator badda than the man dem…That is my sin, so now that I come clean with you, make God reveal every hidden agenda.”

Hall’s comments were not unnoticed by Jamaicans. “Sound like she a try get ahead of a leaked video,” one person said. “lol nth nuh wrong wid e, save u from doing worst, shuda try the rose,” another person added. “Nobody couldn’t get that outta me,” another person said.

In the meantime, Hall also spoke about receiving a dog as a gift from the “enemy”. According to Hall, she received the dog as a gift around her birthday when around 18 people came to Jamaica for her Birthday.

After receiving the dog, Hall claims that several misfortunes began to happen to her, starting with her 18-year romantic relationship ending in a breakup, the 10-year visas for her adopted children being revoked, and the FBI questioning her adopting the children.

“The bible said they got gifts from the enemy…years ago; I had a big bash, I flew down Akon and Remy Ma. And let me tell you, there was a plan set up for me by the devil. Someone came that day and gave me a gift. The enemy knew that I loved, always got a poodle dog, so the enemy blesses me with a poodle dog,” Hall said, noting that the enemy was part of the entourage.

Hall said a woman told her that the same person gave her a dog, and the animal lived for 17 years, causing her life to “tumble” down.

“My whole life mash-up… some enemies will befriend you because they fear you, and some will befriend you because they want what you have,” Hall said.

