MOHW condemns reported racist remarks by head of UK firm it contracted Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) says it has joined with the diaspora in condemning recently reported racist, sexist and violent remarks about Jamaican and UK Member of Parliament (MP), Diane Abbott, from head of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), Frank Hester.

In a release, the ministry said in February 2023, TPP was contracted to implement Jamaica’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) system. The ministry said the contract with the Government of Jamaica was undertaken after TPP’s selection as the most suitable firm after the requisite process of an international procurement transaction involving the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The ministry further said subsequent to the awarding of the contract, the reported statement from Hester came to its attention.

“Following consultation with the IDB, co-financier of the contract, and the attorney general’s chambers, the MOHW continues its monitoring of developments in this matter, which is now the subject of a police investigation,” the Health Ministry said.

“The MOHW takes this matter very seriously, and calls for appropriate action to be taken within the firm to hold Mr Hester accountable, based on the findings from the investigations.

“The MOHW condemns any form of discriminatory behaviour, including racism and sexism. The MOHW remains committed to promoting a culture of respect, equality, and understanding within the MOHW and throughout our business relationships,” the release concluded.

Following the emergence of the reported statements from Hester, the Health Ministry has come in for some unsavoury attention about it engagement with TPP and its principal officer.