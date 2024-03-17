More than 60,000 Jamaicans employed in BPO sector, says Hill Loop Jamaica

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, says some 62,000 Jamaicans are employed in the country’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Hill estimates that approximately US$1 billion is being generated from the sector.

“Now, before the (COVID) pandemic, we had 43,000 of them (Jamaicans) employed (in the BPO sector). Today, we have 62,000… We’re probably making over a US$1 billion from that sector,” the minister declared.

Hill was addressing the Jamaica Business Reform Forum on Wednesday at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

He said the revenue surge from the sector stems from enhanced productivity within the workforce there.

“… Increased productivity is the single most important factor which will drive growth in this country. We can’t duck it,” Hill indicated.

To achieve productivity, as well, the minister said the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has been collaborating with the BPO sector to train workers for that sector.

“I want export, (and) growth, but we can’t do it unless we become more productive, so we train.

“Last year, through JAMPRO and the BPO sector, we trained 509 supervisors and managers in the BPO sector,” Hill stated.