Judge denies man bail for allegedly abducting, raping common-law wife Loop Jamaica

Parish Judge Deserine Alleyne denied a bail application for a St Catherine businessman who allegedly locked his common-law wife in his bedroom for a week and raped and physically assaulted her.

Davian Smythe, 27, of Phoenix Park Village in Portmore, St Catherine, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday. He is to be brought back on June 4.

Smythe is charged with rape, forcible abduction, unlawful detention, grievous sexual assault, simple larceny, common assault, and assault occasioning bodily harm following separate incidents that allegedly took place in 2023 and earlier this year.

Reports are in October 2023, Smythe allegedly took the complainant to his home, where he proceeded to lock her in his bedroom, then raped and assaulted her.

In April 2024, Smythe and the complainant got into an argument, during which he allegedly repeated his actions of assaulting her.

He allegedly took away her cellular phone and passport, among other items, and tried to strangle her, causing swelling and bruises to her neck.

She subsequently escaped and reported the matter to the Greater Portmore police, and Smythe was later arrested and charged thereafter.