Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay sold to Spanish-owned Catalonia Hotels Loop Jamaica

The Kevin Hendrickson-led East Bay Management has announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Catalonia Hotels & Resorts to sell the property known as the Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay Jamaica.

Hendrickson acquired the property in 2008 from IHG and has successfully run the property as an IHG franchise for the past 16 years. The sale of the resort is subject to customary closing conditions.

Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director

“This has been a difficult decision to sell The Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay, Jamaica which will be under new management effective July 1, 2024. I am proud to leave it in the hands of a company with such prestige and hotel experience as Catalonia Hotels & Resorts”, stated Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director. We wish to thank all our guests for their passionate support over the last sixteen (16) years and for making us a part of your family.”

The property will continue to operate as a Holiday Inn Resort branded hotel until June 30, 2024. Hendrickson, under The Courtleigh Hospitality Group also owns and operates the popular and viable Courtleigh Hotel & Suites and The Jamaica Pegasus hotels, is concentrating effors on redeveloping the former Wyndham Hotel – all located on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston.

Additionally, the group is continuing to diversify its portfolio into other tourism and non-tourism assets. “We are extremely proud of the team and the performance of the resort. The Company will continue to maintain its presence in the tourism industry, and we remain committed to being a leader in the Jamaican community.”

Félix Navas, General Manager for Catalonia Hotel & Resorts remarked “we are excited to expand our presence in the Caribbean with the acquisition of this resort. As a Spanish hotel chain with over 40 years’ experience in tourism this acquisition represents a major landmark for the company, intensifying our presence in the Caribbean, and highlighting our commitment to expansion into new and vibrant markets”.

Catalonia Group plans to carry out a significant investment during the next months in order to align the property to the usual standards of the chain, whilst maintaining a firm commitment to the surroundings, with the employees, local partners and other associates in order to contribute in a positive way to tourism and the local economy.

Catalonia have been present in the Caribbean for the last 25 years and will now offer over 4,000 rooms throughout the region with five (5) All Inclusive resorts in Mexico and four (4) in the Dominican Republic.

The chain intends to continue expanding and does not rule out further investments in Jamaica, recognizing the immense tourist potential of the country.