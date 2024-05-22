Morris Dixon expresses condolences after journalist Job Nelson killed Loop Jamaica

Members of the local media fraternity are in mourning after reports emerged that journalist Job Nelson was shot and killed at a section of Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Tuesday night.

Nelson spent over 30 years in journalism, a portion of which was spent as Loop News as a freelancer.

Up to the time of his death, he was working at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

Preliminary reports are that Nelson was driving along Spanish Town Road when he was shot. The vehicle reportedly crashed as he attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

He was then transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

At Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, who has responsibility for information, skills and digital transformation, expressed condolences to the friends and family of the late journalist.

“We were advised this morning that Job Nelson, who has 30 years… of journalism experience… passed last night,” she said.

“It was an unfortunate violent incident, and we express our condolences to his family. We express condolences to all who have worked with him, and all who have been apart of his work for those 30 years,” added Morris Dixon.

She said such acts of criminality must be condemned and denounced.

“Again, these acts of criminality we have to denounce them. We have to condemn them as strongly as we can,” she stated.

Nelson also worked at the Jamaica Observer during his career, Morris Dixon said.