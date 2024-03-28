NBA: Murry scores career-high 44 points to lead Atlanta past Boston Loop Jamaica

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final second of overtime to power the Atlanta Hawks to a 123-122 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Thursday night.

Murray scored all of Atlanta’s 11 points in the extra period to give the Hawks their second win over Boston in four days.

Jaylen Brown sank a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Boston a 122-121 lead. Murray answered with the jumper over Jrue Holiday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and De’Andre Hunter had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Atlanta won their fourth straight game to match their longest streak of the season.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points and Brown had 18.

PELICANS 107, BUCKS 100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points, CJ McCollum added 25 and New Orleans Pelicans held off Milwaukee Bucks.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, giving him his 32nd double-double of the season, but just his first in 11 games. Trey Murphy III had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite going just 8 of 32 on 3-pointers and shooting just 39.6% (36 of 91) overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard scored 20 points for the Bucks, as did Malik Beasley, who hit six 3s.