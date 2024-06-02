‘New Money’ charged with 2022 rape on his return to the island Loop Jamaica

A St Elizabeth farmer and construction worker of Barbary Hall district in the parish has been charged with rape in relation to a reported incident in his community on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Charged is 35-year-old Odain Lee, otherwise called ‘New Money’.

Reports from the Black River police were that a woman was offered a ride home, and she boarded a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle with Lee and the driver aboard.

While transporting her home, the driver reportedly diverted her to a sports complex, where Lee pulled her from the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched, with a warrant being obtained by investigators for Lee’s arrest.

The police said on Thursday, May 30, Lee was arrested after he returned to the island.

His court date is being finalised.