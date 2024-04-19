Pepsi touts ‘new beats, same JamaICan Flava’ campaign Loop Jamaica

Pepsi Cola Jamaica introduced this week its vibrant new campaign, ‘New Beats, Same JamaICAN Flava’.

It’s a celebration of a newer, fresher visual identity while maintaining the iconic Pepsi flavour loved across Jamaica.

The launch event, held on the East Lawns of Devon House on Wednesday, was a veritable collision of cultural homage, contemporary music, fashion, and the timeless appeal of Pepsi.

Singer-songwriter Stalk Ashley (centre) joined members of the Pepsi Cola Jamaica team for a photo op. (Photos: Contributed)

The campaign features a new ambassador, too. Jamaican singer-songwriter Stalk Ashley, who’s known for her distinct blend of music that incorporates R&B, reggae and dancehall, embodies the campaign’s ethos of blending modernity with tradition.

‘Tonight, we’re not just launching a new look; we’re celebrating the spirit of Jamaica itself,’ stated Pepsi Cola Jamaica Field Marketing Manager Magnolia Vanegas during her address.

She continued, ‘Pepsi has always been a brand that celebrates, and tonight, we celebrate the Jamaican Flava with our new beats — our new style’.

Pepsi Cola Jamaica Field Marketing Manager Magnolia Vanegas (L), and Brand Coordinator Karonna Atkins (Photos: Contributed)

The clever use of the colloquial Jamaican term for clothes, ‘beats’, was intentional.

It was used to introduce Pepsi’s refreshed branding, which includes a new logo, colours, and font, first unveiled in trade and at the recent Xodus and Yardmas Carnival events.

This approach ties deeply into local culture, ensuring that while the aesthetic may evolve, the flavours and feelings remain unchanged.

Pepsi’s Brand Coordinator Karonna Atkins underscored a focus on youth and cultural synergy in a comment.

Host of the night Talia Soares sets the tone for the night with ‘New Beats’. (Photo: Contributed)

‘Through ‘New Beats, Same JamaICAN Flava,’ we honour our commitment to the vibrant culture that continues to inspire our brand.’

The event featured the premiere of a new TV commercial, which was well-received by the audience, prompting its replay.

The 30-second-clip encapsulates the essence of the campaign, celebrating Pepsi’s innovative spirit and its deep-rooted connection to our heritage.

Pepsi Cola Jamaica remains dedicated to setting roots in Jamaican culture, consistently promoting Jamaica’s rich heritage.

The company has a long history of launching campaigns like ‘Jama I CAN’, and ‘New Beats, Same JamaICAN Flava’ is expected to do the same.