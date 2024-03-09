PNP caretaker in St Mary resign Loop Jamaica

Errol Bascoe, the People’s National Party’s provisional candidate for the St Mary Western has resigned.

Bascoe in a letter to the PNP President, Mark Golding said his decision to step down comes as a series of allegations were made against him.

He did not go into details about the issue.

He has since described the claims as scurrilous and malicious.

In his resignation letter, dated Friday, Bascoe said he decided to walk away, recognising the potential impact of the issue on the party’s reputation and his need to dispute the accusations.

The PNP says it has acknowledged and accepted the politician’s resignation