PNP to increase pensions if it wins next general elections – Haughton Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party (PNP) caretaker for St James West Central, Dr Andre Haughton, has declared that if the Opposition party forms the next Government, they will increase pensions significantly to better serve the elderly.

In addressing a PNP meeting at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, Haughton said the $3,500 that is currently being paid to some categories of pensioners is unacceptable, given the increases in food prices nationally.

“What is that (money) for our pensioners? It don’t make no sense,” declared Haughton, who is also the Shadow Spokesperson for Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“So, I’m telling you right now, all who pay NIS (National Insurance Scheme)…, we looking to raise this pension to at least $20,000, and move it from the $3,500,” he proposed without providing any further detail on the plan.

Added Haughton: “They (the Government) are not willing to help the elderly, but the People’s National Party will do it when we come in power.”

In April 2023, the Government increased the rates for invalidity, as well as widows and widowers’ pensions under the NIS.

The increases, at the time, ranged from 23 per cent to 76 per cent, and came into effect on April 1, 2023.

The benefit for persons in receipt of full-rate pensions increased by 23 per cent, moving from $3,400 to $4,200 per week.

For persons receiving three-quarter-rate pensions, the benefit was increased by 37 per cent, and moved from $2,550 per week to $3,500 per week.

Pensioners who received half-rate pensions saw an increase of 76 per cent, moving from $1,700 per week to $3,000 per week.

Turning to the current Local Government Elections campaign, Haughton said the PNP is “alive and well” in St James.

“When February 26 comes, we will show them who is in power, because you have it in your power to create the leadership that belongs to you,” said Haughton.