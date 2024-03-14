Police Commish says he’s leaving JCF in a ‘good shape Loop Jamaica

As he leaves from his post come March 18, 2024, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has said he is proud to have led the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for the past six years.

In fact, Anderson has declared that he is leaving the JCF in a “good shape” as a “solid organisation”.

In addressing Thursday’s passing-out parade and graduation ceremony of the Constabulary’s Batch 152 at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in St Catherine on Thursday, the outgoing police commissioner encouraged all police officers to continue building the force’s legacy.

He also encouraged the new 148 graduants to show respect to their fellow colleagues as well as civilians.

“This is the last parade I will be doing in this capacity, and my successor who is here also will be on the next one,” said Anderson as he referred to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Kevin Blake, who has been selected as the new head of the JCF.

Blake is to assume duties in the role on Tuesday, March 19.

Anderson told the graduants that he is confident that the work that has been done to transform the Constabulary will continue upon his departure.

“… Seeing you here today and seeing what has gone on, it gives me a sense that I’m leaving the force in good shape, and that the direction that the we have been going must be continued. It must be, and I dare say it will be continued,” he stated.

In describing the JCF as “a great organisation”, Anderson said he will cherish the relationships he has developed with the law enforcers over the past six years.

“I’m proud of all of you. I’m certainly proud that I had the chance and opportunity to command this force; this force for good,” said the top cop.

Continuing, he said: “One thing I will take away from here is the relationships I managed to develop over my six years with the members, and the people here.

“It takes special people to put themselves in harms way so that the rest of us are safe,” said Anderson.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said the JCF, as an organisation, is in a solid position.

“We have onboarded technologies that make us as good as any force anywhere. We have onboarded quality systems, so we are one of very few forces anywhere that are ISO 9001 certified,” Anderson informed.

This development is indicative of the JCF holding itself to a “higher standard” and not having a challenge with external persons assessing its operations, according to the JCF boss.

In 2022, the JCF received certification to ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) from the National Certification Body of Jamaica.

ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a QMS.

Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organisations can certify.