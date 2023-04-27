Police promise to beef up presence but residents ask for how long Loop Jamaica

Home
Police promise to beef up presence but residents ask for how long

Jamaica News
Hannah Town residents say ‘enough is enough’, call for ZOSO and police station

Residents of Hannah Town in Kingston have spoken: They want peace.

As placard-bearing protesters gathered in the community on Wednesday, they demanded justice, peace, a zone of special operations, a police station, and more policing in their community.

According to commanding officer for the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, however, the police cannot establish posts at “every intersection” in the community.

He said, instead, the police will beef up its presence in the community.

While the residents have welcomed the move, they are questioning how long the police will be able to maintain their presence in the community.

Watch the video as some Hannah Town residents detail their concerns.

