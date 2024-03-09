Politician denies allegations of sexual misconduct amid resignation Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Politician denies allegations of sexual misconduct amid resignation Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brianna Lyston sets personal best in NCAA Indoor 60m victory

JCF’S ‘POWHER’ UP MARKET PLACE AND COCKTAIL a success

Caribbean leaders call meeting on Haiti in Jamaica

Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 to go top of Premier League overnight

Politician denies allegation of sexual misconduct amid resignation

Errol Bascoe, PNP caretaker in St Mary Western resigns

Violence erupts in section of St Andrew North; 48 hour curfew imposed

Fernandes and Rashford score in Man Utd’s 2-0 win vs Everton

Child shot dead, woman injured; attacker charged

Anderson takes 700th wicket, but India beat England by an innings

Sunday Mar 10

22°C
Jamaica News

… police probe under way

Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police in St Mary have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against politician Errol Bascoe.

The People’s National Party’s (PNP) provisional candidate for St Mary Western before he resigned amid the allegations, Bascoe has since denied the allegations, describing them as scurrilous and malicious.

In a letter to PNP President Mark Golding, dated Friday, Bascoe said he decided to walk away as the party’s standard-bearer for the division, as he recognised the potential impact of the issue on the party’s reputation and he needs to dispute the accusations.

He did not, at the time, provide details into the matter.

Police in the parish have since confirmed that an investigation has been launched, as a young man recently made a report to the authorities in the parish regarding claims of alleged sexual misconduct.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Brianna Lyston sets personal best in NCAA Indoor 60m victory

Jamaica News

JCF’S ‘POWHER’ UP MARKET PLACE AND COCKTAIL a success

Jamaica News

Caribbean leaders call meeting on Haiti in Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

Firearm holder leaves gun at station for safe keeping, item missing

The St Thomas police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a pistol left at the Morant Bay Police station. 
According to reports, a licensed firearm holder went to the stati

Jamaica News

Jamaican educator killed in Canada; husband charged with murder

See also

A 64-year-old Jamaican-born schoolteacher was allegedly murdered by her husband in Vaughan in Ontario, Canada on Wednesday.
The deceased is Estella Wheeler, a grade seven and eight teacher at the

Sport

Pinnock equals national indoor record to take NCAA long jump title

Wayne Pinnock of the University of Arkansas won the men’s long jump gold medal on the second day of the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Championships in Boston, achieving an indoor career best of 8.40m on Frid

Jamaica News

Errol Bascoe, PNP caretaker in St Mary Western resigns

Errol Bascoe, the People’s National Party’s provisional candidate for the St Mary Western has resigned.
 Bascoe in a letter to the PNP President, Mark Golding said his decision to step down co

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth/Portmore businessman booked for illegal gun, ammo

The St Elizabeth police have charged 55-year-old Kingsley Wright, a businessman of North Hampton, Santa Cruz in the parish, and Quarry Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, with possession of a

Jamaica News

Recording artiste booked for AK-47 rifle, shotgun seizure

Twenty-two-year-old Demareo Bryan, otherwise called ‘Sinna’, a recording artiste of Blacksmith Drive, Seaforth in St Thomas, has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised poss

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols