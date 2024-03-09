Politician denies allegations of sexual misconduct amid resignation Loop Jamaica

The police in St Mary have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against politician Errol Bascoe.

The People’s National Party’s (PNP) provisional candidate for St Mary Western before he resigned amid the allegations, Bascoe has since denied the allegations, describing them as scurrilous and malicious.

In a letter to PNP President Mark Golding, dated Friday, Bascoe said he decided to walk away as the party’s standard-bearer for the division, as he recognised the potential impact of the issue on the party’s reputation and he needs to dispute the accusations.

He did not, at the time, provide details into the matter.

Police in the parish have since confirmed that an investigation has been launched, as a young man recently made a report to the authorities in the parish regarding claims of alleged sexual misconduct.