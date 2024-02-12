Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship? Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

US immigration, biometric checks and change of address

Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship?

Danielle Williams, Shashalee Forbes top Jamaicans at Millrose Games

Jamaica Stock Exchange lauded among Rotary Vocational Service awardees

Supa Buss Production aims to promote clean art forms

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

Nigeria mourns after helicopter crash kills bank CEO, his wife, son

Monday Feb 12

24°C
Business
Loop News

7 hrs ago – Updated

iStock photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Love is in the air as couples everywhere gear up to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th. From romantic dinners and cozy staycations to homemade meals and movie nights, the ways to express affection are as varied as the couples themselves.

While Valentine’s Day often focuses on intimacy, financial advisors suggest that strengthening a relationship goes beyond romantic gestures.

Taking time to discuss financial matters can significantly enhance the bond between partners.

Research indicates that a substantial portion of divorces estimated between 20 to 40 per cent, stem from financial issues. Therefore, opening up about finances and setting shared financial goals can be a proactive step towards a healthier relationship, especially for those in the dating stage.

To start a meaningful conversation, what burning question do you have for your partner? Please select the option that applies to you.

Valentine’s Day finance

Are you comfortable with a 50/50 financial arrangement?

7% (1 vote)

How do you approach budgeting and spending?

21% (3 votes)

What are your thoughts on joint vs. separate accounts?

14% (2 votes)

What are your long-term financial goals?

14% (2 votes)

How much money do you make?

29% (4 votes)

How much debt do you have?

14% (2 votes)

Total votes: 14

Related Articles

Business

February 7, 2022 05:28 PM

Business

February 14, 2023 06:16 PM

Business

August 24, 2022 07:47 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Roads, crime high on agenda should Gilmore take Lime Hall Div for PNP

Jamaica News

SERIOUS BUSINESS: The requirements for cell phone usage while driving

Jamaica News

See also

Man convicted of fatal stabbing 12 years after being charged

More From

Jamaica News

Holness rubbishes PNP’s ‘Time Come’ election slogan

Says JLP has record of achievements; country on ‘good path’ from poverty to prosperity 

Business

Portmore Promenade by Sagicor promises 1,500 jobs, better living

The construction of a 300,000-square-foot commercial space is now underway in the Greater Bernard Lodge Area of St Catherine, which developers say is poised to be an interactive hub where life thrives

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Pushback from Jamaica, NY official re US travel advisory

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the general pushback by various officials, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and surprisingly, a high-ranking New York Polic

Jamaica News

Man who fled custody to attend mom’s funeral gets 3-month sentence

A 50-year-old man who reportedly fled police custody to attend his mother’s funeral, was sentenced to three months in prison for escaping. 
Horace Clarke of McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Ca

Jamaica News

PM promises version 2.0 of $1.5-m income tax threshold for Jamaicans

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party on Saturday, has promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold is coming, and he has d

Business

NCB profits rebound, Almeida confirmed as CEO

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) achieved a profit of nearly $6 billion during the October to December 2023 quarter, which is a substantial improvement over the same quarter in 2022. This profit marks a si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols