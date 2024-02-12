Poll: What’s your key financial question for your relationship? Loop Jamaica

Love is in the air as couples everywhere gear up to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th. From romantic dinners and cozy staycations to homemade meals and movie nights, the ways to express affection are as varied as the couples themselves.

While Valentine’s Day often focuses on intimacy, financial advisors suggest that strengthening a relationship goes beyond romantic gestures.

Taking time to discuss financial matters can significantly enhance the bond between partners.

Research indicates that a substantial portion of divorces estimated between 20 to 40 per cent, stem from financial issues. Therefore, opening up about finances and setting shared financial goals can be a proactive step towards a healthier relationship, especially for those in the dating stage.

