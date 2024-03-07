PR practioner and journalist Marcia Erskine has died  Loop Jamaica

PR practioner and journalist Marcia Erskine has died  Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Marcia Erskine (Photo: Facebook)

Public relations practitioner and former journalist, Marcia Erskine, has died.

She passed away on Wednesday night. Her cause of death is unknown.

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Erskine was a trained journalist with a degree in Mass Communication from The University of the West Indies (UWI).

She began her media career in her homeland in the 1970s, working with newspapers such as the Trinidad Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

In 1981, she joined the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper, where she became editor of their travel publication, The Tourist Guide, and contributed to the business and finance publications. 

In public relations, Erskine worked as a public relations consultant for the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA). She also assisted organisations across the Caribbean, including British Airways and ESPN Caribbean, with communication support during her extensive career. 

Erskine also operated her public relations outfit, Marcia Erskine and Associates.

In a statement Thursday, JHTA described Erskine as a public relations guru who had a deep understanding of the Jamaican hospitality sector. She gave over 25 years of unwavering service to the organisation, JHTA said.

The Trinidadian was the managing director of her Kingston-based PR company, Marcia Erskine and Associates, up to the time of her death.

