Princess Margaret Hospital receives vital cardiotocography machine Loop Jamaica

Expectant mothers in Jamaica’s eastern region will now experience better pre-natal care thanks to a $2 million donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital’s maternity ward. This gift by healthcare advocate Ka-el Geewax brings leading-edge equipment and hope for healthier mothers and babies.

Inspired by her journey as an expectant mother during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ka-el’s firsthand experience of top-tier care in Singapore inspired her to seek ways to contribute to Jamaica’s healthcare system.

This donation, equivalent to US$13,500, includes a comprehensive array of essential medical equipment such as a Cardiotocography (CTG) Machine, oxygen sensors, blood pressure cuffs, ECG attachments, ultrasound machines, and more. The cutting-edge equipment will revolutionize the maternal ward, providing vital tools for monitoring fetal health, conducting diagnostic tests, and delivering quality care to expectant mothers.

Dr Kimberly Martin, a consultant obstetrician at Princess Margaret Hospital, emphasized the transformative impact of the donated equipment. “This CTG Machine is a game-changer. It allows us to monitor multiple patients simultaneously, providing accurate readings and enabling early intervention in critical situations,” Dr Martin remarked.

The significance of this donation extends beyond the hospital walls, potentially saving lives across the entire St. Thomas region and beyond. “Access to this equipment is paramount. Without it, we risk missing crucial signs of distress in both the mother and the baby, leading to potentially life-threatening situations,” said Dr Martin.

Looking ahead, Ka-el Geewax is committed to further collaboration with the hospital to address ongoing needs and enhance healthcare services beyond the maternal ward. “Our journey doesn’t end here. I’m eager to explore long-term partnerships with the hospital to identify and fulfill evolving healthcare for the community’s well-being,” she affirmed.

This significant donation is just one milestone in the journey toward improving maternal healthcare in Jamaica, underscoring the power of philanthropy and collaboration in transforming lives and fostering healthier communities.