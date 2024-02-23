BOJ issues apology for erroneous guidance on JUTC fare cut Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
BOJ issues apology for erroneous guidance on JUTC fare cut Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Liverpool to play Sparta Prague in Europa League round of 16

PNP plans to return solid waste collection/disposal to municipal Corps

Rajindra Campbell breaks Jamaican indoor shot put record in Madrid

Nurse from Harbour View reported missing

BOJ issues apology for erroneous guidance on JUTC fare cut

Kenya mourn marathon sensation Kelvin Kiptum at State funeral

Blake and Forbes lead Jamaica team for World Indoor Championships

Woman reportedly raped at knifepoint at now accused man’s home

Marley family to host Jo Mersa birthday celebration concert

Descendants of sugar workers at Hampden get letters of possession

Friday Feb 23

16°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has acknowledged that it overestimated the impact of decreases in Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus fares on inflation.

In a press release issued on Friday, the BOJ accepted full accountability and expressed regret for its inaccurate estimation, which prompted Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke to declare a two-stage reduction in JUTC fares in November.

BOJ Governor Richard Byles conceded that the two-phase reduction is now anticipated to only offset annual inflation by 0.2 per cent.

In November of last year, when advising Clarke on the issue, the BOJ had approximated that the combined effect of public passenger fare hikes would add roughly two percentage points to annual inflation.

This estimation guided the BOJ in advising Clarke on the necessary reductions in JUTC fares to mitigate the impact of the public passenger fare hikes on inflation.

“Upon review, the Bank now recognises that it had overestimated the impact of the reductions in JUTC fares on inflation. Bank of Jamaica takes full responsibility and apologises for this error,” the BOJ said.

Following the finance minister’s announcement of the temporary two-phase reduction in JUTC fares, the BOJ had forecasted that inflation would generally remain within the targeted 4 to 6 per cent range.

Related Articles

Business

February 22, 2024 08:42 PM

Business

November 23, 2023 07:16 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Liverpool to play Sparta Prague in Europa League round of 16

Jamaica News

PNP plans to return solid waste collection/disposal to municipal Corps

Sport

Rajindra Campbell breaks Jamaican indoor shot put record in Madrid

More From

Sport

Allyson Felix and hubby visit Jamaica for ‘babymoon’

As retired American track star Allyson Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson await the arrival of their second bundle of joy, the couple chose Jamaica as the destination for their “babymoon”.
The

See also

Jamaica News

A house for burn victim, Adrianna Laing

Adrianna Laing, the 13-year-old Westmoreland girl who was airlifted to the US for emergency medical care after being severely burnt in a house fire, which claimed the lives of her three brothers, was

Jamaica News

69-y-o cargo handler booked for allegedly raping 7-y-o girl

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have arrested and charged 69-year-old Paul Anderson, otherwise called ‘Roger’, a cargo handler of Love Lane

Jamaica News

Leader vs leader: ‘Even push’ by JLP, PNP in high-stakes local poll

UWI professor says political parties campaigning for local gov’t election in ‘general election style’

Jamaica News

German woman reported missing, last seen in St Ann

Twenty-seven-year-old Lisa Jammeh, a German national of Rheinfelden, Switzerland has gone missing in Jamaica. She has been missing since Wednesday, February 21.
She is of fair complexion, medium bu

Jamaica News

Two US cities to join in Jamaica Day celebrations on February 23

Two cities in the American state of Iowa will participate in this year’s observance of Jamaica Day on Friday, February 23, under the theme ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Authentic and Unique… A Fi Wi TREND A D

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols