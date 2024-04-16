Sections of Portmore asked to brace for water supply disruption Loop Jamaica

Residents of some sections of Portmore in St Catherine are being advised to brace for disruption to their water supply, as the National Water Commission (NWC) will be carrying out network testing activities in the municipality.

The NWC said the activities will be carried out between 10 in the morning and four in the afternoon.

The disruption in water supply is to affect Newlands Road, Portmore Lane, Breadnut Street, Washington Mews and Cumberland Mews.

The utility company is advising the customers who are slated to be affected to store water for the period, as they may experience low water pressure or no water supply.

The NWC said it regrets the inconvenience which will result from the exercise, and “craves the patients and understanding of our valued customers”.