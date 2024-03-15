SportsMax prepares for a spectacular Paris Olympics Loop Jamaica

SportsMax, the premier sports broadcasting cable channel in the region, is revving up for the exhilarating spectacle of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, where it stands proudly as the official Caribbean broadcaster for the Games.

From July 26 to August 11, Paris will ignite with unparalleled athleticism, heart-stopping drama, and unbridled excitement, captivating the global audience. And for sports enthusiasts across the Caribbean, the Games will be brought to life in real-time through the dynamic platform of the SportsMax app.

Earlier this week at the Digicel headquarters in Kingston, Trend Media, the full solutions media partner for SportsMax and Digicel’s broader content platforms, hosted a thrilling gathering of advertisers. Here, the teams unveiled the electrifying Paris Olympic advertising packages, showcasing the power and reach of digital advertising in the region.

Mark Corrigan, CEO of Trend Media, passionately illustrated to clients how their brands could seamlessly integrate into the Paris Olympics narrative, leveraging the Caribbean’s top digital advertising solution.

Nicolas Matthews, CEO of SportsMax, echoed this excitement, emphasising how the channel has revolutionised sports broadcasting in the Caribbean. “We have transformed production and made it Caribbean,” Matthews declared. “And we will ensure that our Jamaican athletes are at the forefront of every race, of every event, regardless of where they are placed—first, second, third, or whatever it is. We will ensure that they are fully in front of you.”

For the Paris Olympics, SportsMax promises an unparalleled experience, including:(1) Over 800 hours of live broadcast coverage(2) Over 2,000 hours of live and delay coverage(3) Live broadcasts on the SportsMax APP with multiple channel offerings(4) Live and on-demand content available on the SportsMax App(5) Two live shows daily along with a highlight package.

To gain deeper insights into what awaits advertisers and sports enthusiasts on the SportsMax app during the Paris Olympics, watch the captivating video filmed and edited by Ramon Lindsay.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the pulse-pounding action of the 2024 Summer Olympics like never before!