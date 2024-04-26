St Catherine photographer facing wounding and firearm charges Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
St Catherine photographer facing wounding and firearm charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed

The role of ‘family businesses’ in driving Jamaica’s economic growth

The dilemmas of running a family-owned business in Jamaica, PT 1

43-y-o man accused of sexually assaulting child

Crawford accuses Gov’t of not doing enough to address school violence

UWI stands ready to support 9-y-o victim of attempted assault

School board to get report by May 2 re girls expelled for kissing

Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil

Gordon and Jokic lead Nuggets to brink of sweep against Lakers

Road safety for motorcyclists can be trendy, too

Friday Apr 26

28°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives attached to the St Catherine South Division have charged 45-year-old Darian Clarke a Photographer of Kendal road, Waterford, St Catherine with wounding with intent ( 2 counts), shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident along Biscayne Way, St Catherine on June 21, 2021.

Reports from the lawmen are that on Monday, June 21st 2021 about 10:30 pm, a group consisting of three men were on their way from a party, walking along the Biscayne road, when they saw Clarke.

The complainants believed that Clarke was acting in a suspicisous manner so they observed him for a moment before attempting to pass; after he went and hid himself in some bushes.

Clarke being a stranger to the community had the men in fear for their lives.

They approached the area where Clarke went. He brandished a handgun and opened fire in the direction of the men hitting two; the other escaped unhurt.

The men made a complaint to the Portmore Police and Clarke have been eluding the lawmen since. On Wednesday April 24, Darian Clarke turn himself in to the police with his attorney.

He was officially charged after a question and answer session. A court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

No face-to-face classes at Grange Hill High after student killed

Business

The role of ‘family businesses’ in driving Jamaica’s economic growth

Lifestyle

The dilemmas of running a family-owned business in Jamaica, PT 1

More From

Sport

Wolmer’s Shaniqua Williams secures Penn Relays high jump title

PHILADELPHIA, Pennysylvania: Shaniqua Williams led a one-two finish for Wolmer’s Girls in the High School Girls’ High Jump Championship on Thursday, the opening day of the 128th staging of the Pe

Sport

See also

St Jago’s Jade-Ann Dawkins defends triple jump title at Penn Relays

“I am grateful but not pleased as I wanted to get a new personal best,” said Dawkins. “God has other plans so I have to work with it.”

Jamaica News

46-y-o St Elizabeth woman gone missing; last seen in Black River town

Forty-six-year-old Winsome Bromfield of Bluntas district, Treasure Beach and High Street in St Elizabeth, has been missing since Friday, April 19.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 16

Jamaica News

Cabbie killed, three others injured by passenger in Linstead

A taxi operator was killed and three of his passengers injured by a gunman posing as a passenger in Linstead, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
The deceased is Gabian Lewis of Benbow district in Guy’

Caribbean News

St Lucia mom says missing son was ‘running for his life’

A St Lucia mother from Desruisseaux, Micoud, is hoping that her 19-year-old son, who has been missing for several weeks, is still alive.
According to the heartbroken mother, her son, Mervin Jn Char

Jamaica News

Legal aid lawyers among 24 persons trained in sign language by JAD

Twenty-four persons, including empanelled attorneys from the Legal Aid Council (LAC), have completed training in sign language through the Jamaica Association for the Deaf (JAD).
The seven-week exe

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols