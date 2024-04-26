St Catherine photographer facing wounding and firearm charges Loop Jamaica

Detectives attached to the St Catherine South Division have charged 45-year-old Darian Clarke a Photographer of Kendal road, Waterford, St Catherine with wounding with intent ( 2 counts), shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident along Biscayne Way, St Catherine on June 21, 2021.

Reports from the lawmen are that on Monday, June 21st 2021 about 10:30 pm, a group consisting of three men were on their way from a party, walking along the Biscayne road, when they saw Clarke.

The complainants believed that Clarke was acting in a suspicisous manner so they observed him for a moment before attempting to pass; after he went and hid himself in some bushes.

Clarke being a stranger to the community had the men in fear for their lives.

They approached the area where Clarke went. He brandished a handgun and opened fire in the direction of the men hitting two; the other escaped unhurt.

The men made a complaint to the Portmore Police and Clarke have been eluding the lawmen since. On Wednesday April 24, Darian Clarke turn himself in to the police with his attorney.

He was officially charged after a question and answer session. A court date is being finalised.