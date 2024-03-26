Stork alert: Baby ‘Whisper’ is a boy! Loop Jamaica

First came a shiny new contract, then came baby ‘Whisper’ – the football rising star and longtime girlfriend are expecting!

Indeed, Jamaican teenage striker Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards and girlfriend Kimoya Bailey are expecting their firstborn child.

And, it’s a boy! The couple surprised family and loved ones at a gender reveal party in Cherry Gardens, Kingston, yesterday.

But, while many are speculating that the teen mom and teen dad are too young — and some suggesting that it’s too soon in his career for paternal responsibilities – others have shared hearty congratulations and well wishes for the two.

“Awaiting our little wonder !! Welcome to fresh starts, we are excited to meet you,” was the caption Bailey shared to her Instagram page, with a carousel of images from the gender reveal party. In another image, the two held a mini jersey with “Daddy 44” on the back.

A video and images posted to Richards’ Instagram page show the footballer kicking a mini football that burst into blue powder, revealing the gender of the unborn.

You may remember Richards, popularly known as ‘Whisper’, who was in the headlines last June when Loop News confirmed he was signed as an impending member of the Chelsea Football Club.