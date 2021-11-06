Vaccination blitz continues this weekend | Loop Jamaica

Vaccination sites will this weekend open across the island as the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) offers 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca, 2nd doses of Pfizer and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The health ministry in a release said following this weekend’s schedule, fixed vaccination sites will operate throughout the coming week.

Members of the public due their second dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine are especially encouraged to attend a vaccination site to receive the jab, the release outlined.

Persons who take a first dose of either vaccine are not fully vaccinated until they have received the two doses.

At the same time, persons who are due their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are being reminded that they must make an appointment to receive that dose.

Members of the public who visit a vaccination site without their appointment will be inconvenienced by long wait times and may not receive their dose on the day.

Appointments can be made online at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the Vaccination Call Centre at 888 ONE LOVE, that is, (888-663-5683).

Once persons have their appointments confirmed, they should visit the vaccination site at the time of the appointment, with their vaccination card, government-issued identification or a letter from the Justice of the Peace.

Children between 12 and 18 years old should take along a copy of their birth certificate, the release stated.