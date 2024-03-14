Vybz Kartel to know fate today Loop Jamaica

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel will his fate today, when the judgement in his murder appeal case in handed down by the Privy Council.

The fifth and highest tier of the Jamaican court system, the Privy Council announced last Friday that the judgement will be handed down at 11am (Jamaica time).

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was convicted on March 13, 2014—along with fellow appellants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John—of the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Their appeal was heard in the Privy Council during a two-day hearing in February.

What do you think the ruling will be?