Vybz Kartel to know fate today Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Vybz Kartel to know fate today Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t promoting growth in renewable energy sector

Laughter, tears and memories at Women’s Day Forum and Awards

Vybz Kartel to know fate today

The Lab, Margaritaville Turks led gains on Wednesday

7 residents in brawl with police during Westmoreland ops arrested

NBA: Jalen Duren has 24 points as Pistons beat Raptors 113-104

Two Jamaicans arrested after US$70,000 (Ja$10 million) seized at NMIA

Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary

Grange Hill schools to reopen after closures amid community violence

Cops probe discovery of murdered men in St Catherine

Thursday Mar 14

25°C
Jamaica News

Privy Council decision in murder appeal case to be handed down

Loop News

42 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel will his fate today, when the judgement in his murder appeal case in handed down by the Privy Council.

The fifth and highest tier of the Jamaican court system, the Privy Council announced last Friday that the judgement will be handed down at 11am (Jamaica time).

Related Article

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was convicted on March 13, 2014—along with fellow appellants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John—of the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Related Article

Their appeal was heard in the Privy Council during a two-day hearing in February.

Related Article

What do you think the ruling will be?

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gov’t promoting growth in renewable energy sector

Lifestyle

Laughter, tears and memories at Women’s Day Forum and Awards

Jamaica News

Vybz Kartel to know fate today

More From

Jamaica News

Woman who allegedly stole 11-day-old baby at KPH now charged

A child-stealing charge has been laid against 40-year-old Sushana Greenfield of Oxford Street in Kingston Central in relation to an incident on the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in downtown Kingston

Jamaica News

See also

Female security guard dead after being hit by car in St Mary

A female security guard died as a result of injuries she sustained upon being struck by a motor vehicle along the Trinity main road in St Mary on Monday.
The deceased is 34-year-old Afia Archer, wh

Jamaica News

Dr Kevin Blake is Jamaica’s next police commissioner 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Kevin Blake has been confirmed as Jamaica’s next Commissioner of Police.
The appointment takes effect Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
The announcement was made by

Jamaica News

Income tax threshold moves to $1.7m from $1.5m – Clarke

The income tax threshold has been increased to $1.7 million from $1.5 million effective April 1.
This means Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers will not pay income tax on the first $1.7 million that the

Jamaica News

School principal and politician granted $600K bail on buggery charge

Errol Bascoe, the principal of Tacky High School in St Mary and People’s National Party (PNP) politician who was charged with buggery, was on Tuesday granted $600,000 bail when he appeared in the St M

Business

Jamaica awarded Global Destination of the Year

Jamaica has been named Global Destination of the Year at the renowned travel trade show, ITB in Berlin. The award was presented yesterday by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA).
Th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols