What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival

PNP expels four members after Nomination Day

Gov’t mulled holding general, local gov’t elections same time in 2020

Over $2m forfeited from farmer with illegal gun

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

West Indies fall short against Australia in opening T20 international

Local polls: 37 independent candidates among 499 councillor hopefuls

Friday Feb 09

25°C
Entertainment

Reggae Month

Loop Entertainment

4 hrs ago

Veteran selector, Ricky Trooper was presented with a lifetime achievement award for long-standing service to the Jamaican music industry. The award presented by the Essence of Reggae Festival organising team was accompanied by a gift from the festival’s lead sponsor Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.
Essence of Reggae event organiser, Avery Campbell (left), Ricky Trooper (centre) and J Wray & Nephew Ltd, Events Execution Analyst, Tesfaye Brown.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

On Saturday, February 3, the Police Officers Club came alive to the sound of reggae music as the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival kicked off its third staging.

If you didn’t have an opportunity to join the reggae festivities, here’s what you missed: 

A star-studded lineup

With a lineup of both newer and established reggae and dancehall artistes, the crowd had their fair share of captivating melodies and exciting performances.

Artistes such as Mackeehan, Singer J, Richie Spice, Queen Ifrica, Bugle, Jahshii, and Sizzla filled the venue with positive vibrations. DJ for the night, Kurt Riley, was sure to keep the energy going in-between sets. 

Wray Rum mixes

With Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum as the lead sponsor, the Wraytastic drinks mixes flowed all night and patrons had their pick of hassle-free bars to visit to sample various drink mixes responsibly.

Matching looks and reggae vibes Danya (right) and Jersey (left) were out to experience the Essence of Reggae Music Festival on Saturday night at the Police Officers Club in Kingston with Wray Rum.

Artisans galore

The festival also featured vendors selling their wares, including books, handmade jewellery, body butters, and herbal products. Festival-goers had their fill of choices in handmade and niche products.

A delightful food village 

Alongside the artisans were food vendors who kept the hungry crowd filled with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Jamaican delights. There were no shortages in the food department, as each purveyor boasted unique and tasty dishes.

Ricky Trooper honoured

At about 2 am, the show paused to honour a very special guest. Veteran selector, Ricky Trooper was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his longstanding service to the Jamaican music industry.

The award presented by the Essence of Reggae Festival organising team was accompanied by a gift from the festival’s lead sponsor Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.

Related Articles

Sport

December 16, 2023 12:48 PM

Sport

December 13, 2023 08:50 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

JFF clears path for election after Supreme Court ruling

Sport

Halep awaits CAS ruling on 4-year doping ban after 3-day hearing

Jamaica News

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja

More From

Sport

See also

Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics.
The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 metres and another in the 4×100 relay, tol

Sport

Kobe immortalised with a 19-ft bronze statue outside the Lakers’ arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant on Thursday, honouring their late superstar with a 19-foot bronze likeness outside their downtown arena.
The 4,000-pound s

Jamaica News

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh duh now?’

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Kim Brown-Lawrence, who was on Thursday nominated as the party’s councillor-candidate for the Brown’s Town Division in the St Ann North Western constituency, has a charge fo

Entertainment

Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt spotted at star-studded One Love LA premiere

Celebs join Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ziggy Marley to celebrate legendary Jamaican on his birthday

Jamaica News

499 candidates nominated for Local Government Elections

A total of 499 candidates were nominated on Thursday to contest the Local Government Elections that are scheduled for February 26.
The figure includes 496 candidates vying for seats in the 228 ele

Business

Sygnus to manage US$100 million CARICOM Resilience Fund

Sygnus Capital has been announced as the fund manager for the CARICOM Resilience Fund (CRF).  Launched in Bridgetown, Barbados, the fund is a US$100 million blended finance vehicle focused on cli

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols