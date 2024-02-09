What you missed at the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival Loop Jamaica

On Saturday, February 3, the Police Officers Club came alive to the sound of reggae music as the Wray & Nephew Essence of Reggae Music Festival kicked off its third staging.

If you didn’t have an opportunity to join the reggae festivities, here’s what you missed:

A star-studded lineup

With a lineup of both newer and established reggae and dancehall artistes, the crowd had their fair share of captivating melodies and exciting performances.

Artistes such as Mackeehan, Singer J, Richie Spice, Queen Ifrica, Bugle, Jahshii, and Sizzla filled the venue with positive vibrations. DJ for the night, Kurt Riley, was sure to keep the energy going in-between sets.

Wray Rum mixes

With Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum as the lead sponsor, the Wraytastic drinks mixes flowed all night and patrons had their pick of hassle-free bars to visit to sample various drink mixes responsibly.

Matching looks and reggae vibes Danya (right) and Jersey (left) were out to experience the Essence of Reggae Music Festival on Saturday night at the Police Officers Club in Kingston with Wray Rum.

Artisans galore

The festival also featured vendors selling their wares, including books, handmade jewellery, body butters, and herbal products. Festival-goers had their fill of choices in handmade and niche products.

A delightful food village

Alongside the artisans were food vendors who kept the hungry crowd filled with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Jamaican delights. There were no shortages in the food department, as each purveyor boasted unique and tasty dishes.

Ricky Trooper honoured

At about 2 am, the show paused to honour a very special guest. Veteran selector, Ricky Trooper was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his longstanding service to the Jamaican music industry.

The award presented by the Essence of Reggae Festival organising team was accompanied by a gift from the festival’s lead sponsor Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.